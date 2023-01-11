Noida, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon: List of areas with lowest house rents

Houses on rent: Gurgaon has emerged as a major commercial centre not just in Haryana but the entire country.

It is a tough time to find houses for rent in big cities like Noida, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Lucknow. To find the right house that is affordable too, is almost a miracle. Some areas people don't know of, normally offer the right balance of locality and rents. We have brought a list of such areas where you can rent 1 bhk, 2bhk and 3 bhk flats at affordable prices. Lets begin with UP's crown jewel, Noida.

To rent a house in UP's Noida, you may have to shell out thousands. Areas like Noida Sector 15 a, Noida Sector 70, Noida Sector 27 are posh -- renting a house here would cost a lot of money. However, if you are willing to rent a house a few kilometers from Noida, you may get the right deal. The best locations in Noida are Greater Noida West and Noida Extension. These locations have good societies where you can rent houses for between Rs 5000and Rs 14000 per month. If you have a slightly more budget, you can rent flats in Noida Sector 73, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Sector 12-22.

In Delhi, you can rent houses in Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Janakpuri B and C blocks, Krishna Park. In South Delhi, the cheapest residential properties can be rented in Kathwaria Sarai, Munirka, Vasant Vihar, Anand Lok, Lajpat Nagar ect. East Delhi is also a great place for those wanting to live in the national capital on rent. Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, 3 and 3, Ganesh Nagar, Preet Vihar, Vivek Vihar and Gagan Vihar can be great areas to rent flats where you can get a 2BHK flat for as low as Rs 12000 per month. In North Delhi, Rajdhani Enclave, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and Palam Vihar could be good areas to stay on rent.

Gurgaon has emerged as a major commercial centre not just in Haryana but the entire country. It is a tad expensive to rent properties in Gurgaon. However, people can get reasonably rated flats on rent in areas like Golf Course Extension, Sector 5, 47, 50, 55, 56, 60, 84, 109, 110 and 89.

Mumbai is a nightmare for those wanting to rent a house. Flats are cramped and their rates always skyrocket. But one can find reasonably priced flats in Borivali, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Khandivali, Malad, Kurla, Chembur and Powai.

In Bengaluru, you can find flats in Ramamurthy Nagar, Devarachikkanahalli, Bannerghatta Road Basapura, Bellary Road, JP Nagar, Kanakapura Road, Sarjapur Road and Whitefield.