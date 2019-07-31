No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq: BJP

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeIndia

India

No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq: BJP

The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2019, 12:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The BJP on Tuesday lauded the passage of the triple talaq bill in Parliament, with party president Amit Shah saying that it is a great day for Indian democracy and the law will free Muslim women from the "curse" of this "regressive practice."

Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha following non-aligned BJD extending support and NDA constituents JD(U) and AIADMK walking out.

"Today is a great day for India's democracy. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban triple talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," Shah tweeted.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who piloted the bill, said it was a "historic day when the Rajya Sabha passed the triple talaq bill that was passed by Lok Sabha earlier".

"Government of PM @narendramodi has fulfilled its commitment by giving justice to Muslim women...No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq," Prasad tweeted.

Terming it an end to the suffering of Muslim women, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the pain of Muslim women and fulfilled his commitment for ensuring gender justice.

Slamming the Congress for opposing the bill, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Congress has again repeated a mistake made by it earlier. "The people will punish the Congress in the time to come," he said.

The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week. Under it divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Gyanvapi survey explained: What is ASI's ‘detailed scientific investigation’ at Varanasi mosque?

'He is aware': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE