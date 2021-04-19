No lockdown in Lucknow, others? Yogi govt refuses to follow Allahabad HC's order

Moments after the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the Yogi Adityanath administration has said that it will not impose a lockdown.

The administration has said that it will impose stricter restrictions in the cities and submit a reply before the court on its observations.

"UP Government will not impose a complete lockdown in the cities but impose strict restrictions. The UP Government is submitting its reply before the Court on its observations," Navneet Sehgal, ACS- Information, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier today, the Allahabad High Court ordered a lockdown from tonight in five cities - Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur.

The court directed the government to impose lockdown from Monday night till April 26. Only essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open, read the court's order.

In its order, the high court said that all establishments, except the essential services including financial institutions, medical, health services, industrial, municipal and public transport will remain closed till April 26.