‘No food for 2 days, held hostage at gunpoint’: Indians evacuated from Sudan narrate horrific ordeal

In the midst of the Sudan crisis, the Indian government has commenced Operation Kaveri to evacuate all the Indian nationals currently stuck in the war torn country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

'No food for 2 days, held hostage at gunpoint': Indians evacuated from Sudan narrate horrific ordeal
Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan (Photo - ANI)

The Indian government has successfully completed the first phase of Operation Kaveri, the rescue mission launched to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Sudan through its supreme naval warship INS Sumedha.

As many as 278 Indian nationals were evacuated from Sudan in the first phase of Operation Kaveri, and dozens more were evacuated from the civil unrest in the country with the help of the French and Afghani governments, maintaining bilateral ties.

The citizens who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan opened up about their horrific ordeal in the country and talked about how the Indian government provided them with resources, warm food, and safety once they were rescued.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, a few Indians recounted their tales of horror of war-torn Sudan, talking about how they had to survive without food for days because of the extreme violence that has erupted because of the civil war in the country.

 

 

While talking about the riot situation in Sudan, an Indian national told ANI, “The RSF - paramilitary force in Sudan - were close to our company. Early morning at 9 am, they entered our company and began firing and looting us. They kept us hostage for eight hours. They kept their guns on our heads and chest and looted us.”

The person further added, “They destroyed everything in the company. They destroyed files and stole our laptops and mobile phones. We then contacted the embassy… We didn't have any food and we then hid in a village. We arranged for diesel and asked the embassy to arrange buses for us to be evacuated.”

Operation Kaveri, launched by the Indian government, is transporting Indian citizens from Sudan through aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and vessels of the Indian Navy. They are being given meals and accommodation as they make their way back to India.

