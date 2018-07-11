Nitish Kumar waters down Bihar's tough anti-liquor law

Bihar on Wednesday approved amendments to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, diluting some of its stricter provisions, which had led it to being termed "draconian" by a section of the society.

Bihar on Wednesday approved amendments to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, diluting some of its stricter provisions, which had led it to being termed "draconian" by a section of the society.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Council of Ministers led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the amendments are likely to be tabled in the coming Monsoon Session. The CM had indicated about making these changes at some of his recent public meets, though he had clearly stated that liquor ban was here to stay.

The state government has kept the amendments under wraps but according to a source, the new law does not have provision of seizing property (land, house) or vehicle, if liquor is found on its premises.

The punishment of imposing collective fine if huge quantity of liquor was found in an area has also been removed, the source said and added that for first-time offenders, its either a three-month jail or a monetary fine.

According to another source, those who have completed three years of jail for breaking the prohibition law are also likely to be released by the government.

Bihar had imposed total alcohol prohibition on April 5, 2016, following which manufacturing, sale or consumption of liquor was banned in the state.

A strict prohibition law was put in place though it was challenged by different groups and the matter is being heard in Supreme Court of India.

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator's son, along with four others, was arrested in Bihar's Siwan district on charges of violation of the liquor law.

Consumption, possession or sale of any type of alcohol was banned in Bihar on April 5, 2016, when total prohibition was implemented in the state. The BJP is in alliance with the JD-U and a part of the government in Bihar.