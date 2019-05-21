Headlines

Nitish Kumar terms EVM issue bogus, clears stand on Article 370, Uniform Civil Code

Terming questions being raised on EVM bogus, the Bihar chief minister said after the introduction of EVMs, elections have become transparent.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2019, 02:17 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday interacted to media persons and spoke on the EVM issue, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and on the Ayodhya matter. 

Terming questions being raised on EVM bogus, the Bihar chief minister said after the introduction of EVMs, elections have become transparent. It's a technology which has been questioned multiple times and have been answered by the election commission ... faction which begins losing says there were discrepancies in elections. It's not new."

On Article 370, UCC, Nitish Kumar said, "there's no contradiction. We've always maintained Article 370 shouldn't be scrapped, Uniform Civil Code shouldn't be imposed. On Ayodhya matter, Bihar CM said, "the dispute should be resolved through mutual agreement/court's intervention. We've maintained this since we first forged an alliance with BJP."

Terming BJP's stand on these issues not new, Nitish Kumar said, "A party has its own stand but when there is an alliance, all of this is discussed. So there is no problem there."

The JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will attend a dinner which is being hosted by BJP president Amit Shah for NDA allies in the national capital Tuesday.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, LJSP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and AIADMK leaders E K Palaniswamy and O. Pannerselvam are also likely to be present at the dinner.

With exit polls predicting BJP and allies to get a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Shah has invited the key leaders of National Democratic Alliance and over dinner for a strategy session before the official results are declared on May 23.

While the BJP and its coalition partners have said that the exit polls are showing a true picture, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.

Elections for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha were held between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23. 

(With inputs from ANI)

