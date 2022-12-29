Search icon
New Year Celebrations in Mussoorie: All you need to know about routes to take and avoid, hotel bookings

For those visiting Mussoorie to celebrate New Year, here's all you need to know about the routes to take, avoid and other important information.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Many tourists have already made plans to start off the new year in a hill station as it gets closer. Before visiting Mussoorie, those who intend to celebrate fervently should bear a few things in mind. Only visitors who have reserved hotel rooms in advance will be permitted to travel to Mussoorie to celebrate the New Year. In addition, visitors from outside the city will not be allowed entry into the city of Dehradun.

A route plan has been created by the traffic police to rectify the issue of traffic jams for December 30 and 31. Traffic pressure continues to be greatest on Mussoorie and Rajpur Road, according to SP Traffic Akshay Prahlad Konde.  At Kuthal Gate, vehicles travelling from Saharanpur and the Haridwar route will be halted. The hotel will conduct the booking-related tourist screening in this case.

Routes for travellers using the Delhi-Saharanpur route

Tourists are advised to travel Mussoorie via Mohand-Asharodi, ISBT, Shimla Bypass, St Jude's Chowk, Ballupur Chowk, Garhi Cantt Tiraha, Anarwala Tiraha, Johri Gaon, Mussoorie Road, and Kuthal Gate if they are coming from Delhi, Roorkee, or Saharanpur.

Routes for those travelling to Mussoorie from Delhi via Haridwar

Those coming from Haridwar/Rishikesh to Mussoorie can take Harrawala, Mohkampur Flyover, Jogiwala-Pulia No.6, Ring Road, IT Park, Krishali Chowk, Sai Mandir Tiraha, Mussoorie Diversion, and Kuthalgate.

Routes to follow when returning

Vehicles from Mussoorie will be able to travel to Rishikesh, Haridwar, and ISBT via Kuthal Gate, Old Rajpur, Rajpur Road-Sai Mandir Krishali Chowk, IT Park, Tapovan, Bypass Road, Nalapani Chowk, Tapovan Gate-Ladpur Tiraha, and Pulia No. 6-Jogiwala.

Advice for visitors

SP Traffic stated that as the crowd grows, police and tourists frequently collide. The police officers are under orders to interact amicably with the tourists in this situation. The government's guidelines regarding Covid should also be adhered to.

Advisory for heavy vehicles

From December 31 to January 1, heavy vehicles entering Mussoorie from the Mussoorie diversion and Bata Ghat checkpoint are prohibited from 8 am to 12 midnight. Only vital service vehicles will be permitted to travel.

