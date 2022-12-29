Shrinathji temple: Significance of sacred temple where Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani got engaged

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan | Photo: Twitter

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant got engaged today (December 29) at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.

Shrinathji Temple is a sacred Hindu shrine situated in the city of Nathdwara. Temple is dedicated to the human avatar of Vishnu, Lord Krishna. The divine form of Shrinathji is Swayambhu (self-manifested) and symbolizes Krishna in child form.

The image made of a single slab of black marble portrays Krishna as lifting the Govardhan hill with his left hand to protect the villagers and animals from the floor. This particular type of art made of Bas-relief is known as Nathdwara paintings.

Today a famous tourist spot, the Srinnathji temple was built in 1672 by Goswami priests. And the idol was moved to the temple from Govardhan in 17th century. Legends say when the idol was being transported to Nathdwara, the wheel of the cart got stuck in the mud. The priests believed that it was the lord himself who wanted the temple to be built at that spot.

The shrine was then built in the area under the guidance of the then Maharana Raj Singh of Mewar. The shrine is also popularly known as Shrinathji ‘Haveli’ (mansion). Only the direct male descendants of Vallabacharya worship in the Shrinathji temple.

India's top industrialists chose this spot to conduct the engagement ceremony. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Reliance chairman, will lead the company's new energy business.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. She is a trained classical dancer. Radhika did her schooling in Mumbai and then moved to New York for higher studies. She graduated in politics and economics from New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.