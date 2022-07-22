‘New ruins of BJP’: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt over cracks in Bundelkhand expressway

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

The Bundelkhand expressway was the topic of discussion for many opposition leaders, as several photos showing cracks and crumbles in the road went viral on social media. Joining the bandwagon, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the BJP-led government in the state.

Taking a jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government, which is led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav called the newly-launched Bundelkhand expressway in the state the “new ruins of BJP”, posting a video showing cracks in the road.

Sharing a short clip, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi, “These are the new ruins of the BJP’s new development initiative. The cracks in the Bundelkhand expressway are actually those of the BJP’s corruption. Is this how the development would be defined after pushing people into politics of hatred and taking money even to buy wheat? The caravan stopped. They continued to rupture the governments.”

ये हैं भाजपा के तथाकथित नवीनतम विकास के नवीनतम खंडहर! बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे की ये जो दरार है दरअसल ये भाजपा का भ्रष्टाचार है। जनता को नफ़रत की राजनीति में झोंक कर विकास के नाम पर आटे तक पर वसूले जा रहे पैसों से क्या ऐसा ही विकास होगा।



कारवाँ ठहर गया… वो सरकारें तोड़ते रहे… pic.twitter.com/6lhMmBcZVv — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 22, 2022

The Bundelkhand expressway in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week and was a project valued at Rs 14,850 crore. As per the visuals emerging from the area, the roads on the expressway were left destroyed after five days of consecutive rains.

Hitting out at the BJP government in UP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also talked about the status of the Bundelkhand expressway, saying that the ‘revri’ of road construction was distributed in the state.

The AAP leader tweeted, “Brothers and sisters, when the 'revri' of the road construction contract is distributed after consuming the commission, then the road becomes a pothole instead of a pothole in the road. Within five days, the expressway has already started sinking deep.”

Not just the opposition, but BJP MP Varun Gandhi also raised concern about the rains destroying the Bundelkhand expressway in just a matter of five days.

Gandhi wrote on social media, “If the expressway was built at a cost of ₹15 thousand crores, and it could not withstand even 5 days of rain, then serious questions can be raised on the quality of the project. The head of this project, the concerned engineer, and the responsible companies will have to be summoned immediately and strict action should be taken against them.”

