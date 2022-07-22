Punjab: Family of 4 missing for over a month found dead in car from Sirhind canal

Bharamjit Singh, wife Rupinder Kaur, their 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son

On Friday, the remains of four members of a family who had been missing since June 11 were discovered in a vehicle in the Sirhind Feeder Canal near Faridkot.

Bharamjit Singh, 36, an employee of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, his wife Rupinder Kaur, 35, their 12-year-old daughter, and 10-year-old son went missing on June 11 after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

A passerby saw the car on Friday when it became apparent as the water level in the canal fell.

The car was recovered from the canal's bottom, and the remains of the family were discovered inside.

On June 15, Rupinder's father, Mahinderpal Singh, filed a missing person's report, and a FIR was filed against unnamed individuals under Section 346 of the IPC (wrongful detention). Mahinderpal informed police that Rupinder had told him over the phone that the family was returning to Faridkot from Amritsar. "However, her phone was switched off after that, and when we tried to call our son-in-law, his phone was also switched off," he said.

The reason of death is being probed, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jasmeet Singh said.

"The remains are highly decayed and will be submitted for a post-mortem examination," he added.