New Delhi gets centre for Gujarat heritage and culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and many senior BJP functionaries attended the event at the new building situated on Akbar Road.

"I am seeing some of you after several years...Anyone could've cut the ribbon. But I am glad that I got this opportunity as I am able to meet you all," said PM Modi. The old Gujarat Bhavan at Pancharipuri will continue to function, said officials.

Built on an area of 20,325 square metres for Rs 131 crore, the Garvi Bhavan has 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a gymnasium, a yoga centre.

Of the many state bhavans in Delhi, the Hyderabad House is considered the most iconic. It is often used by the Centre to host diplomatic banquets and meetings of visiting foreign dignitaries. The Garvi Gujarat Bhavan will be among the grandest state bhavans in Delhi, said an official.