Are you kidding me Tyagi Ji? Netizens left baffled over Shrikant Tyagi's 'Real Madrid' jacket

Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen abusing and assaulting a woman on video, was arrested on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh police soon after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the matter. He was absconding after the case was filed, and has now been nabbed by the authorities.

While many people praised the UP police for their promptness, however, some individuals on social media platforms such as Twitter were outraged just because he was wearing a Real Madrid jacket.

As the self-proclaimed politician stood behind Noida police commissioner Alok Singh, Twitter users noticed his attire and immediately started tweeting about it.

"Real Madrid jacket? Are you kidding me Tyagi Ji?" asked a Twitter user.

"Unveiling of legendary Shrikant Tyagi by Real Madrid!" said another.

Tyagi was arrested four days after a video of him threatening a lady went viral, following a huge manhunt. The August 5 video showed a fight between the politician and the woman over allegations of common area encroachment in the Noida housing complex where they live.

The police said that sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been added to the FIR registered against the politician.

