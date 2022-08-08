Search icon
Shrikant Tyagi's wife once caught him with another woman in Lucknow apartment

A shocking video has gone viral showing Shrikant Tyagi threatening a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Shrikant Tyagi, accused of abusing and manhandling a woman in a residential society in Noida, was once caught with a woman inside a rented flat in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

Shrikant Tyagi's wife had then claimed that he was having an affair with the woman. A huge controversy had erupted at the time with both women - Tyagi's wife and her alleged partner exchanging blows with each other.

Both women had filed an FIR against each other in February 2020. In her FIR, Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi alleged that the said woman had beaten her two children during the scuffle.

Not only this, but the victim also alleged that her husband's female friend threatened to kill her and her children.

Shrikant Tyagi case

A shocking video has gone viral showing Shrikant threatening a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society.

Noida police have announced a Rs 25,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the accused.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman). Tyagi claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party denied any links with him.

The argument and scuffle between the accused and the woman began when she objected to planting of trees by him in the common area of the society as it violated the rules. Tyagi, however, claimed he had the right to do so while misbehaving with the woman on camera.

READ | Shrikant Tyagi case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders detailed probe, strict action against accused

Shrikant Tyagi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is facing huge trouble after abusing and manhandling a woman on camera in Noida's Grand Omaxe society. While having verbal spat with the woman, the self-proclaimed BJP leader threatened the woman and raised questions about her character.

The video soon went viral on social media and multiple FIRs were registered against Tyagi.

