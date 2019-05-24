Headlines

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

NDA leaves Opposition licking wounds

Wings Clipped: All losers are not losers, says Bengal's Didi

Manan Kumar

Updated: May 24, 2019, 07:23 AM IST

The combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold communication skills and BJP chief Amit Shah's super sharp electoral arithmetic left the Opposition parties squirming on the result day as the saffron party surged to a never before performance by crossing the 300-mark. The superlative performance has made Modi the third Prime Minister to win two consecutive elections with majority after Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

It managed to trounce the caste arithmetic of SP-BSP-RLD, that was being considered formidable in Uttar Pradesh, rather comfortably, winning 61 out of 80 seats. It sent the Congress virtually into oblivion in UP by letting it win only one seat of Rae Bareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi who led the Opposition campaign suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi at the hands of Smriti Irani.

All planks of the opposition to counter the BJP on demonetisation, farmers' distress and unemployment also failed to stop the surge of Brand Modi that came out with the a twin agenda of development and nationalism. The Mahagathbandhan and Congress also failed to measure the impact of PM Modi's Ujjwala and toilet scheme that touched the women voters in a big way.

In Delhi too, Brand Modi wrested all seven seats thereby dashing Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's hopes to make an impact in the national elections and emerge as a national player. Such was the resonance of Modi on the ground that even non-entities in politics like cricketer Gautam Gambhir and singer Hans Raj Hans romped home with vote share that was more than the vote share of AAP and Congress candidates put together. The BJP candidates got a larger vote share than their adversaries in almost all the assembly segments too which could cause an alarm in the AAP camp.

The case was not different in Bengal either. 

Despite putting up a spirited fight, CM Mamata Banerjee failed to check the clinical surge of Saffron wave in her bastion West Bengal where BJP emerged as the second largest party by winning 18 out of 42 seats against Trinamool Congress's 22 seats. With a sizeable Left vote share shifting to the BJP to find succour from TMC's oppression, Mamata now faces an uphill task to hold back the saffron surge in assembly elections that are due in 2021.

To make the matter worse for Mamata, the BJP is leading on four seats in the bypolls to state assembly, while TMC is behind with three seats.

Arguably the most strident critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee was courted by regional satraps of all hues — from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to her Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao — to build a formidable front to defeat the saffron party.

