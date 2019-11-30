NDA govt completes 180 days of second term, PM Modi reaffirms 'New India' promise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, to mark the occasion of the completion of six months of the BJP-led NDA government's second term, took to Twitter and reaffirmed the government's conviction to stick to the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.' He also said that the government is committed to working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with 'renewed vigour'.

In a series of posts from his official handle on Twitter, PM Modi said, "Inspired by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, the NDA Government has continued working towards developing India and empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians with renewed vigour."

Highlighting the government's achievements in the last six months, he stated, "During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India`s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India."

During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity. We aspire to do even more in the times to come, so that we create a prosperous and progressive New India. #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

On this day, however, the BJP government was also targeted by opposition parties, led by the Congress, who highlighted the centre's faulty economic policies that have resulted in the country spiralling towards an economic slowdown - as indicated by the sharp decline in the GDP growth rate and plummeting industrial output.

Historic "pakodanomics" makes India one of the worst governed economies. Manufacturing growth has fallen from 6.9% to -1.0% in 1 year, Core sector growth has fallen to -5.8% & Consumption is at a 47 year low. #विकास_मुक्त_भारत https://t.co/h9rpa48qJS pic.twitter.com/EIFnASFOVV — Congress (@INCIndia) November 30, 2019

Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister for the second term after taking his oath on May 30.