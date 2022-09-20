Search icon
Navratri 2022: What’s on IRCTC’s special 'Vrat Thali' for fasting passengers? See list

IRCTC PRO Anand Kumar Jha has said that the special 'Vrat Thali' has been introduced for passengers who worry about food and drinks during fasting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

File Photo

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special menu for fasting passengers travelling by trains during the Navratri festival which begins on September 26, 2022. A special 'Vrat Thali' will be made available to railway passengers across 400 railway stations in India.

So, people who are travelling and have kept a fast can order the special 'Vrat Thali' which is cooked without onion and garlic and is prepared with rock salt.  

What did IRCTC say? 

IRCTC PRO Anand Kumar Jha has said that the special 'Vrat Thali' has been introduced for passengers who worry about food and drinks during the fasting period. If there is appropriate demand, this 'Vrat Thali' will be continued further.

What will the special 'Vrat Thali' offer?

Rs 99 – Fruits, Buckwheat Pakori, Curd

Rs 99 – 2 parathas, potato curry, sago pudding

Rs 199 – 4 parathas, 3 vegetables, sago khichdi

250- Paneer Paratha, Vrat Masala, Singhada, and Aloo Paratha will be provided

How can passengers book the special 'Vrat Thali'?

Passengers can make the bookings through the IRCTC app or visit the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in, or by calling 1323.

These thalis will be priced between Rs 99 and Rs 250. The special fast food thali can also be ordered at the time of booking tickets.

