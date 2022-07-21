National Herald case: Congress protestors turn violent, torch cars amid Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the National Herald newspaper case. Enraged by the questioning, Congress leaders and workers staged protests across the country, which eventually turned violent.

The 75-year-old Congress chief was questioned by the central agency a few days after she tested negative for Covid-19 and was released from the hospital. She was questioned in relation to the alleged money laundering case, keeping in mind all the Covid protocols.

Youth Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest at a railway station here, by blocking tracks in front of a stationary train, against the ED questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, as per PTI reports.

The protest was led by Congress MLA Shafi Parambil who shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was quick to take action where Congress party members were concerned.

Meanwhile, media reports show that the Congress protestors in Karnataka turned violent during the demonstration, and torched a car in front of the ED office. The identity of the car owner has not been revealed, but it is being speculated that it belonged to a central agency officer.

In view of the protest, elaborate security arrangements were made across the route to ensure law and order is maintained. As soon as the protests by Congress started, law enforcement agencies sprung into action and started removing people from the area.

According to the visuals shown on TV channels, some workers of the Youth Congress protesting in Delhi had also climbed up on the engine of a stationary train while others blocked the tracks in front of it for several minutes. The police could later be seen removing the persons from the train.

The ED grilled Sonia Gandhi in relation to the National Herald money laundering case for three hours today. Sources say that she was asked the same set of questions that were asked to Rahul during his five-day questioning.

(With PTI inputs)

