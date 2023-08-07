What is National Handloom Day, and how it is related to India's Swadeshi Movement against British rule?

Did you know why we celebrate the National Handloom Day? Read below to know all about the day.

August 7 is celebrated as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the start of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905. India celebrates this day to honour the handloom-weaving community of the country and appreciate their contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation.

The first National Handloom Day was observed in 2015 by the government of India and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Swadeshi Movement

Starting from West Bengal, the Swadeshi movement was the most prominent revolt against British rule. Promoting the idea of self-help and self-reliance, the Swadeshi Andolan was joined by the entire nation by boycotting foreign goods and relying on Indian-made products.

This movement encouraged the indigenous industries, specially the handloom weavers.

The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi started the movement and began using 'Khadi' to promote self-sustainability in the rural parts of the country. Handloom along with being a representation of our rich cultural heritage, is also an important part of livelihood for many in the rural and semi-rural sections.

9th National Handloom Day

August 7, 2023, will mark the ninth anniversary of celebrating handloom by the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to join the National Handloom Day celebration at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.