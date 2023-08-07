Headlines

What is National Handloom Day, and how it is related to India's Swadeshi Movement against British rule?

Struggling to get out of the bed? You might have Dysania

India's second richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani's salary for FY 2022-23 revealed; check here

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is National Handloom Day, and how it is related to India's Swadeshi Movement against British rule?

Struggling to get out of the bed? You might have Dysania

India's second richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani's salary for FY 2022-23 revealed; check here

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

HomeIndia

India

What is National Handloom Day, and how it is related to India's Swadeshi Movement against British rule?

Did you know why we celebrate the National Handloom Day? Read below to know all about the day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

August 7 is celebrated as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the start of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905. India celebrates this day to honour the handloom-weaving community of the country and appreciate their contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation. 

The first National Handloom Day was observed in 2015 by the government of India and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Swadeshi Movement

Starting from West Bengal, the Swadeshi movement was the most prominent revolt against British rule. Promoting the idea of self-help and self-reliance, the Swadeshi Andolan was joined by the entire nation by boycotting foreign goods and relying on Indian-made products. 

This movement encouraged the indigenous industries, specially the handloom weavers. 

The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi started the movement and began using 'Khadi' to promote self-sustainability in the rural parts of the country. Handloom along with being a representation of our rich cultural heritage, is also an important part of livelihood for many in the rural and semi-rural sections. 

9th National Handloom Day 

August 7, 2023, will mark the ninth anniversary of celebrating handloom by the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to join the National Handloom Day celebration at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby cities witness earthquakes so frequently?

Pakistan: 22 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in Karachi

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE