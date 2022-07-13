National Emblem row: Sculptor blames viewing 'angle', claims 'didn't receive contract from government'

National Emblem row: He said the photos viral on social media were taken from the wrong angle.

New Delhi: Sunil Deore -- the sculptor of the remastered National Emblem unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop the new Parliament building this week -- has sought to play down the controversy regarding the facial expressions of the four lions. He said the lions look different from the original emblem because the photos were taken from below. He said due to the viewing angle, the expressions of the lions appeared aggressive and their mouths looked bigger. Deore also said no one influenced him during the making of the 6.6-metre-high sculpture.

The sculpture that weighs a whopping 9,500 kg sits atop the upcoming Parliament building as part of the grand Central Vista project. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer with a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg.

The Opposition attacked the Central government saying the faces of the four lions appeared to be snarling as opposed to the peaceful expressions of the original sculpture at Sarnath.

Before making the giant replica of the sculpture, they studied the original sculpture, he told India Today.

He said the original structure is 3 to 3.5 feet tall, but the new one is 21.3 feet tall.

“We tried to keep in mind the exact proportions," he added.

He said the photos viral on social media were taken from the wrong angle. He also said that the photographers were too close to the sculpture, which is meant to be viewed from a certain distance. He said the lions would appear fine to the general public when viewed from a distance.

Denying any interference by the government while making the sculpture, he said he hadn't received the contract for the project from the Centre. He said the Tata Group hired them to make the sculpture.

“I did not receive the contract directly from the government. I was given the contract by Tata Project Limited,” the sculptor said.

The conglomerate is spearheading the Central Vista project.