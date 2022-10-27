Narendra Modi, BR Ambedkar, Lord Ganesha, Laxmi: What people want to be imprinted on currency notes

Ram Kadam wants Narendra Modi to be on banknotes (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opened a pandora's box by suggesting that figures of Gods should be imprinted on currency notes. Currently, only Mahatma Gandhi's photo features on high-value notes starting from Rs 100.

Kejriwal said on Wednesday that by printing Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi's photos, India's economic problems will get resolved. He said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his demand.

The opposition attacked Kejriwal and said the remarks were linked to the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections. While BJP said Kejriwal want to mask his party's anti-Hindu credentials, Congress said he would even call himself a Pakistan for votes.

Kejriwal trended on Twitter with a large group of users accusing him of being a 'manuvadi'.

Those who adhere to the age-old customs of caste and patriarchy are called 'manuvadis'.

Now several people are demanding other prominent personalities must feature on banknotes.

While Kejriwal has suggested two Gods, Manish Tiwari wants BR Ambedkar's photo.

"Why not Dr BabaSahib Ambedkar’s photograph on new series of currency notes ? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence,Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly," he tweeted.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam wants the photos of four people.

Also read: Explained: Mahatma Gandhi wasn't first choice for banknotes, here's brief history of Indian currency

VD Savarkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Narendra Modi and BR Ambedkar.

So here's the list: Lord Ganesha, Goddess Laxmi, Narendra Modi, VD Savarkar and Ambedkar.