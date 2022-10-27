Explained: Mahatma Gandhi wasn't first choice for banknotes, here's brief history of Indian currency

Indian bank notes (Representational)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must order the authorities to print images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi -- the symbols of wealth and prosperity in Indian mythology -- on the country's currency notes. The AAP chief's contention behind the demand was that the Gods on banknotes will be auspicious and they will help the country ward off its economic woes. With the demand, the seasoned politician killed two birds with one stone -- he highlighted the economic problems India has been facing under Modi's leadership and attempted to neutralize BJP's charge that AAP is anti-Hindu. BJP and Congress, however, slammed Kejriwal claiming the demand was made in view of the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

After winning the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, AAP is being seen as the principal challenger to the BJP juggernaut, replacing the delipidated Congress. In Gujarat, Kejriwal and his trusted lieutenants, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann, appear to be generating buzz during the ongoing poll campaign. The BJP, which has not lost the elections over the past two decades, has called the AAP "anti-Hindu". The charge stems from a purported video of a Delhi MLA showing alleged convertees vowing to never pray before Hindu gods.

History of Indian bank currency

Most of the current generation has seen an image of Mahatma Gandhi on the banknotes. However, this was not always the case. In fact, Gandhi first appeared on banknotes in 1969, his 100th birthday anniversary. Before that, temples, satellites, dams and iconic gardens used to adorn Indian paper money.

RBI was formed in 1935. It first printed a rupee one note in 1938. King George 6 appeared on this note.

After Independence, RBI printed its first note in 1949, three days before Independence Day. The note featured India's national symbol, the Ashoka Emblem.

Mahatma Gandhi, India's foremost freedom fighter, started appearing on Indian notes in 1969. He was introduced to the bank notes to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary.

In the 1950s, the Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 notes featured the Tanjore temple, the Gateway of India, and the Lion Capital, Ashok Emblem respectively.

Images of parliament and Brahmeshwar Temple also appeared on bank notes.

Aryabhatt, India's first satellite on Rs 2 notes, agriculture equipment on Rs 5 notes, a peacock on Rs 10 notes, and a chariot wheel on Rs 20 notes were printed later.

Arvind Kejriwal also mentioned Lord Ganesha on Indonesian bank notes.

Though Indonesia is a Muslim country, its culture is influenced by Hinduism. Lord Ganesha is considered a symbol of prosperity there.

Lord Ganesha's image appeared on their Rs 20,000 notes.