Arvind Kejriwal trolled on Twitter with 'manuvadi' allegation; Manish Tiwari suggests BR Ambedkar on banknotes

Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Arvind Kejriwal's demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the depiction of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on Indian currency notes has angered a chunk of Twitter users who called the Delhi Chief Minister 'manuvadi'.

'Manuvadi' is a term used for those who believe in archaic social practices including patriarchy and caste system.

Kejriwal said the depiction of the Gods will be auspicious and will ward off the economic problems of the country. His remark triggered a political storm with both Congress and BJP attacking him.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Kejriwal can even call himself a Pakistani if it comes to vote.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said he was trying to hide the party's anti-Hindu credentials.

Several people tweeted against his remarks.

Arvind Kejriwal, supporter of RSS gang By putting pictures of No one can become great by putting pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. #केजरीवाल_मनुवादी_है pic.twitter.com/CjamMM9jXX#केजरीवाल_मनुवादी_है — Mahadev Jamdhade (@JamdhadeMahadev) October 27, 2022

Really #केजरीवाल_मनुवादी_है

Because some times he is saying no need to construct Lord Rama Temple in Ayodhya need to construct hospital there & some times he is saying put #KashmirFiles movie on you tube & now trying to make himself chunavi hindu.#केजरीवाल_मनुवादी_है — Mahadev Jamdhade (@JamdhadeMahadev) October 27, 2022

If kejriwal's pic is printed on note

It will change value whole day #केजरीवाल_मनुवादी_है pic.twitter.com/GbQacHjZYX October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tiwari said Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's photo should be imprinted on banknotes along with Mahatma Gandhi.

"Why not Dr Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar. Non-violence, Constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly," he said in the tweet.