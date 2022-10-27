Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Arvind Kejriwal trolled on Twitter with 'manuvadi' allegation; Manish Tiwari suggests BR Ambedkar on banknotes

Kejriwal said the depiction of the Gods will be auspicious and will ward off the economic problems of the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal trolled on Twitter with 'manuvadi' allegation; Manish Tiwari suggests BR Ambedkar on banknotes
Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Arvind Kejriwal's demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the depiction of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on Indian currency notes has angered a chunk of Twitter users who called the Delhi Chief Minister 'manuvadi'. 

'Manuvadi' is a term used for those who believe in archaic social practices including patriarchy and caste system. 

Kejriwal said the depiction of the Gods will be auspicious and will ward off the economic problems of the country. His remark triggered a political storm with both Congress and BJP attacking him. 

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Kejriwal can even call himself a Pakistani if it comes to vote. 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said he was trying to hide the party's anti-Hindu credentials. 

Several people tweeted against his remarks. 

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tiwari said Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's photo should be imprinted on banknotes along with Mahatma Gandhi. 

"Why not Dr Babasahib Ambedkar's photograph on new series of currency notes? On one side the great Mahatma (Gandhi) the other side Dr (B R) Ambedkar. Non-violence, Constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly," he said in the tweet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.