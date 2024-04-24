'My mother's mangalsutra was...': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over attack on Congress

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio creates a new record, it is now world’s largest…

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against her political career: ‘He told me…’

US Congress passes Ukraine, Israel foreign aid bill worth $95 billion

Meet Science genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against her political career: ‘He told me…’

Meet Science genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

10 animals with short temper

8 countries with the highest number of tigers

Indian batters with centuries in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against her political career: ‘He told me…’

Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns Rs 10 crore per film, is worth...

HomeIndia

India

'My mother's mangalsutra was...': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over attack on Congress

Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders do not understand the struggle of women.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 09:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File photo/PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Congress wants to snatch the "mangalsutra" of women as part of its intention to redistribute wealth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said he is making such remarks so that they vote for him out of fear in Lok Sabha polls and he "should be ashamed". 

"In the last two days, they are discussing that the Congress party wants to rob you of your mangalsutra, your gold. It has been over 70 years since the country gained Independence. The Congress has been in power for around 55 years. Has anyone taken your gold, your mangalsutra? When we were at war, Indira Gandhi gave her gold to the country. My mother's (Sonia Gandhi) mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country," Gandhi said, referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu in 1991.

Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru, the Congress general secretary also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders do not understand the struggle of women. "The truth is that they do not understand women's struggles. The service in women's hearts is ingrained in the culture of our country. Women do not sleep till everyone in their home goes to sleep. If her family suffers from any financial trouble, she mortgages her gold. She will sleep starving but won't allow anyone else to go to bed without having food. They (BJP) do not know their struggle," Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

She also spoke about demonetisation, lockdown during COVID-19, and farmers' agitation against farm laws that were later withdrawn. "If Modiji had understood the importance of 'mangalsutra', he would not have said such immoral things...When demonetization happened, he took away the savings of women...During the farmers' protest, 600 farmers lost their lives, did Modi ji think about the 'mangalsutra' of those widows? When a woman was paraded naked in Manipur, Modiji was silent, he did not say anything. Did he think about her 'mangalsutra'? Today for the votes, he is saying such things to the women, scaring them so that they vote out of fear. He should be ashamed," she added.

PM Modi alleged on Saturday that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children". He said that those who left Congress these days have pointed towards the party's manifesto and said that the party has gone into "grasp of urban Naxals."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Congress stoked violence to hide its corruption,' says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily, details inside

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Meet Bollywood star, who was a tourist guide, married 4 times, went bankrupt, his son died by suicide, then...

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns Rs 10 crore per film, is worth...

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED, 86.69% pass; direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement