'My mother's mangalsutra was...': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi over attack on Congress

Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders do not understand the struggle of women.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Congress wants to snatch the "mangalsutra" of women as part of its intention to redistribute wealth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said he is making such remarks so that they vote for him out of fear in Lok Sabha polls and he "should be ashamed".

"In the last two days, they are discussing that the Congress party wants to rob you of your mangalsutra, your gold. It has been over 70 years since the country gained Independence. The Congress has been in power for around 55 years. Has anyone taken your gold, your mangalsutra? When we were at war, Indira Gandhi gave her gold to the country. My mother's (Sonia Gandhi) mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country," Gandhi said, referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu in 1991.

Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru, the Congress general secretary also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders do not understand the struggle of women. "The truth is that they do not understand women's struggles. The service in women's hearts is ingrained in the culture of our country. Women do not sleep till everyone in their home goes to sleep. If her family suffers from any financial trouble, she mortgages her gold. She will sleep starving but won't allow anyone else to go to bed without having food. They (BJP) do not know their struggle," Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

She also spoke about demonetisation, lockdown during COVID-19, and farmers' agitation against farm laws that were later withdrawn. "If Modiji had understood the importance of 'mangalsutra', he would not have said such immoral things...When demonetization happened, he took away the savings of women...During the farmers' protest, 600 farmers lost their lives, did Modi ji think about the 'mangalsutra' of those widows? When a woman was paraded naked in Manipur, Modiji was silent, he did not say anything. Did he think about her 'mangalsutra'? Today for the votes, he is saying such things to the women, scaring them so that they vote out of fear. He should be ashamed," she added.

PM Modi alleged on Saturday that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children". He said that those who left Congress these days have pointed towards the party's manifesto and said that the party has gone into "grasp of urban Naxals."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Congress stoked violence to hide its corruption,' says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh