Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Congress stoked violence to hide its corruption,' says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of the second phase of polling that will take place on Friday (April 26), parties have intensified campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stayed overnight at Raj Bhawan in Raipur, will leave for Ambikapur in Surguja on Wednesday morning to address a rally. Later, he will depart for Madhya Pradesh via Raigarh,” the official informed.

Voting will take place on April 26 in Mahasamund and May 7 in Surguja and Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh.

Here are the live updates: