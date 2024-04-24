Twitter
Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio creates a new record, it is now world’s largest…

US Congress passes Ukraine, Israel foreign aid bill worth $95 billion

Meet Science genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Pakistan going to get rich soon, here's why

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: 'Congress stoked violence to hide its corruption,' says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of the second phase of polling that will take place on Friday (April 26), parties have intensified campaigning.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 08:17 AM IST

Photo: ANI
Ahead of the second phase of polling that will take place on Friday (April 26), parties have intensified campaigning. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stayed overnight at Raj Bhawan in Raipur, will leave for Ambikapur in Surguja on Wednesday morning to address a rally. Later, he will depart for Madhya Pradesh via Raigarh,” the official informed.

Voting will take place on April 26 in Mahasamund and May 7 in Surguja and Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh.

Here are the live updates:

  • 24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM

    PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 BJP star campaigners for Odisha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda were among the 40 star campaigners for the BJP in the simultaneous polls in Odisha.

    The others on the list were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to a letter submitted by the BJP to the Chief Electoral Officer of the State on Tuesday.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma are also on the list.

    -PTI

  • 24 Apr 2024, 06:13 AM

    'Congress stoked violence to hide its corruption': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh



    Continuing his verbal assault on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the grand old party of 'fuelling violence' in its rule at the Centre to 'hide its corruption'.

    Addressing the public meeting in Chhattisgahr's Mahasamund on Tuesday, PM Modi said Congress and development can't go hand in hand, adding, "Wherever and whenever the Congress ruled, development was derailed.

    The Congress and development don't go hand in hand. Violence and corruption peaked under their rule instead."Alleging that Naxalism 'flourished' under the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi said the Left-Wing terror has been reined in to a significant extent under the present BJP dispensation.

    He added, for good measure, that the double-engine government in the state was committed to rooting out the menace from the state."The Congress couldn't stop the violence in the Northeast. In Chhattisgarh, too, Naxalism flourished under Congress. Why? It was because of their corrupt ways. To hide its corruption, Congress fuelled violence. While people suffered, they filled its coffers," PM Modi said.

