Musafir.com recommends the top places to explore in AlUla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Musafir.com, a leading online travel company in India, has partnered with the Royal Commission for AlUla to promote one of Saudi Arabia's hidden gems in the Indian market.

Situated in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula in Saudi Arabia, lies AlUla which boasts its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tons of historic significance combined with exhilarating adventures making AlUla the ideal destination for tourists seeking an enriching experience.

Check out these top attractions while planning for your next trip to AlUla!

Cultural heritage and historic wonder: With its rich cultural heritage and history that dates back thousands of years, tourists can explore the wonders of the ancient land and explore the magnificence of Hegra, also known as Madā ͐ in Ṣāliḥ. Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hegra is best known for its more than 110 monumental tombs carved from rock formations in which the Nabataean elite were laid to rest.

One can also explore Dadan, which was once a well-thriving centre that showcases the history and culture of the region. While in Dadan, there are immersive tours where you can explore ancient tombs, inscriptions and sculptures up close! Among these historical wonders, is the old town of AlUla. This amazing place consists of around 900 mud brick houses, which also gives you a glimpse of how life was in Saudi Arabia centuries ago. Along the Old Town is an oasis which provides the town with water for daily life and farming. Tayma is also an impressive location where tourists can explore sites such as Bir Haddaj, a well which dates back to the 6th century, The Ancient Temple of Salm an ancient temple, Souq AlNajm an oasis trail and marketplace and lastly, a palace known as Qasr Ibn Rumman.

Natural beauty: Take a stroll under towering date palms and smell the cool freshness of the earth on the Heritage Oasis Trail, which is a part of the AlUla old town. Meander through remnants of mudbrick houses, local farms and ancient city walls. Sit with locals, sip on Arabic coffee or fresh orange juice and take your time to enjoy the slow pace of what makes the AlUla Oasis so special. The Oasis is the heart of AlUla and has nourished life here for millennia, inviting people to settle here and develop their rich and varied cultures.

Exciting adventures: While in AlUla, you can enjoy a range of adventure activities from hot air balloon rides, horse or camel rides, dune buggy rides, or rock climbing. AlUla consists of amazing mountain ranges and rock formations that serve as the best sites for adventures! If you wish for contrasting adventures, then you can enjoy stargazing, or camping amid a desert among historic locations and natural formations along the rock. For more thrill-seeking adventures, tourists can take part in activities such as the giant swing, rock maze hiking, suspended stair climbing, or a helicopter ride over the lands of AlUla. There are activities for everyone.

Unique wildlife: AlUla is home to a range of flora and fauna. Among the desert valleys and canyons also lies a range of wildflowers. The Sharaan Nature Reserve consists of land meant to conserve wildlife which in turn helps us understand how wildlife is sustained in regions of AlUla. They are also making efforts to reintroduce the very endangered Arabian Leopards. You can also look out for the Arabian oryx, gazelles, ibex, lanky-limbed Cape hare and the marmot-like rock hyrax. A variety of birds such as the green bee-eaters, dappled crested larks and eagles are also some species to watch out for. There are also endangered species of animals such as Arabian wolves and large-eared red foxes that also roam in the regions of AlUla. So to make your trip interesting, visit the natural reserve to get a glimpse of the exotic wildlife in AlUla.

Local cuisine: AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s masterpiece has international restaurants that are gradually popping up all over the cultural, historical city to cater for its visitors. Try out different options from casual to fine dining at a variety of local restaurants, cafés, and food trucks and be sure to sample the dates, citrus fruits and other delights of AlUla while on your visit!

Arts and Culture in AlUla: Since its inauguration in 2018, Winter at Tantora has showcased art, music, culture and history. Attendees relived the 3,000-year history of Hegra and Dadan through unique experiences including storytelling through immersive technology. At “Desert X AlUla”, guests are able to witness AlUla’s first contemporary art exhibition, which included monumental art installations that played off the sculptural surroundings. At the stunning Maraya, a building wrapped in shimmering mirrors to simulate a dazzling desert mirage, concert-goers can enjoy seeing some of the world’s legendary stars perform live.

Overall, AlUla offers a wide range of boundless beauty and cultural richness. Here you can explore the natural beauty and historical wonders or if you'd prefer, take on adventure activities to fill your thirst for the thrill! AlUla ultimately becomes a very ideal location for your next getaway packed with so many experiences and fun activities.

Musafir.com has curated a wide range of packages for travellers to visit and explore this wonderful destination and experience the rich history, breathtaking natural beauty, and vibrant culture of Saudi Arabia.

So, pack your bags because AlUla has something for everyone!

