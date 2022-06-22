Mumbai wakes up to heavy rainfall, orange alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg; know the weather of your city

(Image Source: IANS/File)

While monsoon has reached many parts of the country, some states are still waiting for the monsoon rains to come. Mumbai received heavy rainfall today morning. Mumbaikars woke up to some relief from the heat, as heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday morning. Rains arrived in the city two days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert in the city.

An orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for today by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places. The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

Read | Weather update: Orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane today, Delhi monsoon to reach on time

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Konkan and Goa, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan, Coastal Karnataka and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours. Less rain is expected over northeast India. The IMD has tweeted and predicted that there may be torrential rains on the west coast for the next five days.

At the same time, there is a possibility of thunderstorms along with heavy rain in the states of north, central and east India for the next two days. India Meteorological Department, on Monday, tweeted and informed about the status of monsoon in those parts which are yet to receive rains.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai wakes up to a heavy downpour in the city. Visuals from Kings Circle, Matunga East. pic.twitter.com/tySdEqEBa6 June 22, 2022

According to IMD, southwest monsoon is over most parts of Madhya Pradesh, rest of Chhattisgarh, coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Monsoon has advanced in most parts of the state and some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh.

Let us inform that the pre-monsoon rains in the national capital Delhi have given relief to the people from the heat but the monsoon has not arrived yet. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon could arrive in Delhi by June 30. In such a situation, the people of Delhi may have to wait a bit more for the rains.