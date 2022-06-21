Weather update: Orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai and Thane today, Delhi monsoon to reach on time

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane as heavy rainfall is being predicted for today. Orange alert has been issued by IMD for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg today. The weather department has four-colour coded alert system - green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

Earlier on Sunday, an IMD spokesperson had advised Mumbaikars to take precautions for today while stepping out of homes. "The city may get around 130 mm of rainfall over the next two or three days, which is not alarming by Mumbai standards, but it could cause waterlogging," the official said. Most parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate showers over the weekend as well.

Read | Weather update: Early morning rains give relief to Delhi-NCR from heat, heavy rainfall predicted in many states

Meanwhile, IMD predicted fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days.

Delhi monsoons

IMD said that the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, that is June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end. The national capital still has a deficient rainfall by 59%, but showers in the past four days have improved the situation since June 15, when the deficiency was 92%.

Delhi gauged 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 36.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Rain deficiency in northwest India has also reduced from 77% on June 15 to 33% on Sunday. Overall, there is a 8% deficiency in monsoon rainfall over the country

On Monday, maximum temperatures at most places in Delhi settled below the 35 degree Celsius-mark. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.