Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll prices hike from April 1: Rs 320 for four-wheelers, Rs 940 for buses, check full list here

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway tolls in Maharashtra will increase by 18% starting on April 1, 2023, according to State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) representatives on Tuesday. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is known as the first access-controlled road in the country.
A senior MSRDC official said that though the toll increases by six per cent annually, it is implemented cumulatively at 18 per cent after every three years, as laid down in a government notification of August 9, 2004.
New toll prices for Mumbai-Pune Expressway:
The toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026, officials said. About 95 km long, the six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway was fully operationalized in 2002.
The toll is collected at five toll plazas, of which ones at Khalapur and Talegaon are the main ones. Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the Expressway every day.
(with inputs from PTI)