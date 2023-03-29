Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll prices hike from April 1: Rs 320 for four-wheelers, Rs 940 for buses, check full list here

Representational Image

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway tolls in Maharashtra will increase by 18% starting on April 1, 2023, according to State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) representatives on Tuesday. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is known as the first access-controlled road in the country.

A senior MSRDC official said that though the toll increases by six per cent annually, it is implemented cumulatively at 18 per cent after every three years, as laid down in a government notification of August 9, 2004.

New toll prices for Mumbai-Pune Expressway:

The new toll will be Rs 320 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps instead of the current Rs 270.

Rs 495 for vehicles like mini-bus and tempos instead of the current Rs 420, another official said.

Toll for two-axle trucks will increase to Rs 685 from the current Rs 585.

For buses, it will increase to Rs 940 from Rs 797.

Three-axle trucks will be charged Rs 1,630 instead of Rs 1,380

Multi-axle trucks and machinery vehicles will have to pay Rs 2,165 instead of the current Rs 1,835.

The toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026, officials said. About 95 km long, the six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway was fully operationalized in 2002.

The toll is collected at five toll plazas, of which ones at Khalapur and Talegaon are the main ones. Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the Expressway every day.

(with inputs from PTI)