Mumbai Police to question organisers of parade in connection with alleged 'Free Sharjeel' slogans

The organisers of a parade in Mumbai will be summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with a video allegedly from the parade, which went viral on social media, news agencies reported on Sunday. The viral video showed slogans of 'Free Sharjeel' being raised, along with placards and banners in support of arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for sedition over his 'cut Northeast from India' remark.

A report by news agency ANI suggests that the Mumbai Police will question the organisers of the parade regarding the video and ask why such slogans were raised in support of an individual who has been booked by the police for seditious remarks.

Sharjeel Imam, the JNU student and anti-CAA activist who was arrested on Tuesday, was sent to five-day police custody by a Delhi court on January 29. One of the organisers of the anti-CAA-NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh, Imam was earlier produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House courts, at his residence post a medical checkup.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday from Bihar's Jehanabad district over his recent controversial comments. The Delhi Police had earlier lodged an FIR against Imam for sedition.

Multiple FIRs were filed against Sharjeel over his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16 where he reportedly said: "Assam should be cut off from the rest of India". He had been booked by the UP Police, Assam Police, and later the Delhi Police.

A series of videos recently went viral on social media where it appeared that Imam, the chief co-ordinator of the protest at Shaheen Bagh, was saying, "If all of us come together, we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Delhi Police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The case by Delhi Police was registered under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).