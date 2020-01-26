After UP and Assam, Delhi Police registers case against Sharjeel Imam for 'inflammatory speech'

In a speech delivered on the AMU campus on January 16, Imam reportedly said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India.

Delhi Police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam, a former JNU student, for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a speech delivered on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16, Imam reportedly said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson.

In a video clip being circulated on social media, he is heard saying that if he can organise five lakh people, it would become possible to "permanently cut off Assam with rest of India...if not permanently, then at least for a few months".

The case by Delhi Police has been registered under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

A case of sedition has already been filed by Uttar Pradesh police for the speech. Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari said on Sunday that two teams have been sent to arrest Imam.

"We are working in coordination with Delhi Police and Bihar Police," he said.

The Assam police has also filed an FIR under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Imam is said to be one of the organisers of the ongoing protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. He, is, however, not a part of the protests after he got into a fight with others over the future of the protest.

Delhi police said Imam is a resident of Bihar and a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," police was quoted as saying by PTI.

These speeches have the "potential to harm the religious harmony" and the unity and integrity of India, police said.