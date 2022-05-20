Mumbai hospital performs first organ transplant since Covid-19 pandemic

JJ Hospital

Mumbai`s JJ Hospital on Thursday witnessed the first case of organ donation since the COVID-19 pandemic. A 43-year-old Advocate Reena Bansode was admitted to JJ Hospital on May 15 under Dr Vernon Velho, HOD Neurosurgery Department. Following this, she was declared brain dead on May 18 at 10:38 pm by a team of doctors.

The Social Service Superintendents of JJ Hospital counselled patients` relatives regarding organ donation. After a positive response from the patient`s relatives, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean, Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent and the Medical Officers team immediately started the organ donation procedure.

Reena Bansode donated her kidney, cornea, heart and small intestine. "As per rules and guidelines of ZTCC these organs were given to needy patients of JJ Hospital, Global Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital and Nanavati Hospital", stated JJ Hospital.

"First time in Mumbai the small intestine organ donation took place successfully and we were informed that the needy patient who received the small intestine is doing well after the surgery. Also, this organ donation drive is the first in any public hospital in Mumbai after COVID 19", added the hospital authority.

As per tradition, after organ donation, doctors and staff of JJ hospital at 2 am, gave salutation to respected patient`s body in front of JJ statue for her service to humanity.