MP: Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair

RS Patel, Assistant Education Officer, said: "A video of this incident was brought to our notice. The peon has been suspended with immediate effect. The investigation is underway to know if some others were involved in the case."

A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media.

The peon identified as Jai Prakash Mishra has been suspended with immediate effect after he was found guilty of violating relevant rules under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Conduct Rules 1966.

In the video, the peon can be seen sitting on a bench and students on the floors in fear. He then calls the boys in a harsh tone one by one and starts slapping them while pulling their hair.

According to the order released by Katni district education officer, the peon who was presently posted at the higher secondary school Badwara in Katni district. He will stay attached to the Vijayraghogarh Block Education Officer in Katni district during the period of suspension.