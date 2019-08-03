MP: Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair

Headlines

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Delhi shocker: 25-year-old college student found dead in Malviya Nagar; police investigation underway

Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Vikas Khanna, one of India's richest chefs: Know his journey from being dishwasher to TV star; earnings, more

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled aboard

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

HomeIndia

India

MP: Peon suspended for thrashing, dragging students by hair

RS Patel, Assistant Education Officer, said: "A video of this incident was brought to our notice. The peon has been suspended with immediate effect. The investigation is underway to know if some others were involved in the case."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 12:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 A peon posted at a government school in Katni was suspended on Friday after a video of him mercilessly thrashing students inside the classroom in presence of a teacher went viral over social media.

RS Patel, Assistant Education Officer, said: "A video of this incident was brought to our notice. The peon has been suspended with immediate effect. The investigation is underway to know if some others were involved in the case."

The peon identified as Jai Prakash Mishra has been suspended with immediate effect after he was found guilty of violating relevant rules under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Conduct Rules 1966.

In the video, the peon can be seen sitting on a bench and students on the floors in fear. He then calls the boys in a harsh tone one by one and starts slapping them while pulling their hair.

According to the order released by Katni district education officer, the peon who was presently posted at the higher secondary school Badwara in Katni district. He will stay attached to the Vijayraghogarh Block Education Officer in Katni district during the period of suspension. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kriti Sanon launches her own skincare brand 'Hyphen' as she ventures into beauty business

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert till July 28, check full list

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE