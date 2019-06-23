MP honour killing: Pregnant woman shot dead by teenage brothers in Indore's Betma

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead in Betma by her teenage brothers for marrying outside her caste, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Bulbul, wife of Kuldeep Rajawat.

The couple, who had eloped eight months back, visited the victim's marital home for the first time on Saturday.

After meeting the victim's parents, the duo returned home where Bulbul's teenage brothers shot her in the head.

"We got married eight months ago and her family objected to our marriage. Today suddenly her brothers Karthik and Shubham came and shot her," Kuldeep told ANI.

Soon after the incident, Bulbul was rushed to Indore Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) where doctors declared her brought dead.

The accused teens have surrendered at Betma police station.