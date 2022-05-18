Gujarat: 12 killed as wall of salt factory collapses in Morbi, many trapped under debris

Gujarat wall collapse: The government stands with the people, a minister said.

At least 12 people have died in Gujarat's Morbi district after a wall of a salt packaging factory collapsed. Many people are still trapped under the debris. Search and rescue operation is on.

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

"At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris are still on," he said.

The government stands with the people, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," Modi tweeted.