Monkeypox in India: Know measures carried out by Centre to control outbreak of virus

File photo

The monkeypox virus had caused panic in a lot of countries due to its quick spread, and severe symptoms. Meanwhile, the first case of the virus was detected in India a few days back, raising concern among citizens and the government.

Soon after the first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in India, the Centre stepped up and sprung into action, issuing guidelines for state governments and international travelers, urging that all flyers should “avoid contact with sick people.”

Further, the central government has said that if you are in an area where a monkeypox case has been detected, it is advisable that you contact a doctor. It is also advisable that one contact a health specialist as soon as possible if you have been in contact with a person with monkeypox.

The ICMR tweeted, “To help country's preparedness for Monkey Pox detection, 15 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories across the country, which are geographically well distributed & strategically located, have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune.”

Here are some guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the monkeypox outbreak –

The central government sources said that monkeypox spreads through “close contact with lesions, body fluids, prolonged contact with Respiratory Droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.”

All international travelers have been advised to avoid contact with any and all sick persons.

The central government has also advised travelers to avoid contact with dead or live wild animals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

International travelers have been asked to avoid eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders).

All travelers have been asked to avoid contact with contaminated materials which have been used by sick persons such as clothing, bedding, or other healthcare materials.

A high-level multidisciplinary team has been sent to Kerala after the first case of monkeypox was detected in the state. The team has been advised to work closely with the Kerala health department and contain the spread of the virus, and take proactive measures.

As per ANI reports, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "A Monkeypox positive case has been reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on July 12. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR."

(With ANI inputs)

