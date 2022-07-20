Supreme Court grants bail to Mohammad Zubair in all 6 cases

File photo

Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Mohammad Zubair, fact-checking website Alt News co-founder, in all the six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged derogatory tweets.

The apex court has clubbed all FIRs lodged in UP against Mohd Zubair with FIR lodged by Delhi Police.

Case against Zubair

A case was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on the basis of a complaint by a Twitter user. While tagging the Delhi police, the user had pointed out how Zubair was deliberately linking Honeymoon with Lord Hanuman from an old movie clip.

In his objectionable tweet, Zubair claimed that a hotel named ‘Honeymoon’ was changed to ‘Hanuman’ in 2014 to keep up with Indian values.

Arrested by Delhi Police

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on Monday (June 27) for infringing on the religious emotions of the Hindu community. He was charged under Sections 153 (inciting riot) and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

