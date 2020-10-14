Modi Cabinet approves Rs 520 cr package for J-K, Ladakh under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a special package amounting to Rs 520 crores for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). The DAY-NRLM is a centrally sponsored programme that aims at eliminating rural poverty through promotion of multiple livelihoods for the rural poor households across the country.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Rs 10.58 lakh women will get benefit from the special package Rs 520 crore in the next five years.



"This will ensure sufficient funds under the mission, as per requirement to the UTs and is also in line with the Government of India's aim to universalise all centrally sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in J&K and Ladakh, in a time bound manner," said the Centre on Wednesday.

This is based on the outcome of an evaluation pointing to the potential of the Mission to improve the quality of life of rural households and women's empowerment given the changed circumstances in J&K and Ladakh.

Javadekar said that there are 66 lakh self-help groups and seven crore women are their members in India.

The Cabinet also approved demerger of Nagarnar Steel Plant from National Minerals Development Corporation Ltd. and strategic disinvestment of the demerged company by selling the entire Government stake in it to a strategic buyer."This will benefit shareholders and minority shareholders. We are sure that all rules and law of SEBI will be implemented," Javadekar said.

(With agency inputs)