Twitter
Headlines

Big blow to Gujarat Giants as WPL 2024's most expensive uncapped player ruled out due to...

'Misinformation': Congress on talk of Kamal Nath's switch to BJP

This country is offering 3,000 visas to Indians through ballot system from tomorrow, check details

Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Big blow to Gujarat Giants as WPL 2024's most expensive uncapped player ruled out due to...

Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

Superfoods that relieve stress and anxiety instantly

 6 reasons for decline of Mughal Empire in India

7 Indian origin cricketers who play for other countries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

HomeIndia

India

'Misinformation': Congress on talk of Kamal Nath's switch to BJP

Congress said that both Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath, a Lok Sabha MP, will participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it passes through the state.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress and a close aide of Kamal Nath on Monday sought to scotch speculation that he may cross over to the BJP, with the party dismissing it as 'misinformation' and his confidant asserting that the question of the veteran leader quitting the party does not arise.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh said that both the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and his son Nakul Nath, a Lok Sabha MP, will participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it passes through the state. Singh dismissed the speculation that Kamal Nath and his son may switch to the ruling BJP.

"Kamal Nath ji is a senior leader of our party. All these speculations have been made by the BJP and the media. I spoke to him yesterday and the day before yesterday also, and we discussed the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," Singh told reporters at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

"I am going to Bhopal tomorrow and meetings are taking place with MLAs, various committees and MPs. Kamal Nath ji will also join those meetings and his suggestions for the yatra's passage will be taken note of. He will prominently participate in the yatra in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Pressed further about the speculation that Kamal Nath and his son may join the BJP, Singh reiterated that "all this is speculation" and alleged that the BJP always attempts to "spread wrong news and misinformation". He said Kamal Nath will "100 per cent" participate in the Nyay Yatra when it enters the state later this month. "The preparations for the yatra are on, he (Nath) is participating in that," Singh said.

READ | Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC seeks ballot papers, video of counting day for perusal

Asked about Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Singh said he is an MP of the party and he will also participate in the yatra. Earlier, Kamal Nath's confidant Sajjan Singh Verma dismissed reports of the veteran Congress leader contemplating a switch to the BJP, saying the question of him leaving the party, in which he has spent more than 40 years, does not arise.

Verma said Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are both not crossing over to the BJP and asserted that the latter will contest the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May, from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh as the Congress candidate. Talking to reporters after meeting Kamal Nath at his residence here, Verma said he had a detailed discussion with the Congress veteran, who told him that he would soon hold a meeting in Bhopal for ensuring the success of the Nyay Yatra.

"He (Kamal Nath) told me that 'I will call all the in-charges of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls'. I asked about the media speculation about him, to which he said why should 'I answer an imaginary question'," Verma said.

"I do not think I need to answer such imaginary questions. I did not tell any mediaperson that I am quitting (the Congress) or compromising with the BJP. In that case, I would have given a reply, but why should I answer an imaginary question?" Kamal Nath was quoted as asking by Verma. He said the question of Kamal Nath leaving the grand old party does not arise.

"Thinking that the person who has worked with Indiraji, Rajivji and Sanjayji, who is referred to as Indira's (Gandhi) third son, will leave the party is meaningless. A person who has spent 40 years in the Congress, how can he go anywhere?" Verma asked.

Kamal Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon and during his brief interaction with reporters here, he asked them not to get excited. Asked if he is joining the BJP, Nath said, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first." An astute politician, Kamal Nath has worked with three generations of the Gandhi family. In 1979, then prime minister Indira Gandhi described him as her third son.

The former CM is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also, Rahul Gandhi is understood to be upset with him since the Congress suffered a defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls last year. Kamal Nath was replaced as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Group crosses market cap of Rs 3020000 crore, now bigger than economies of Pakistan, Ukraine and…

'Anything you do...': Ayesha Takia shares cryptic post after netizens troll her for 'ruining her face after surgery'

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, one decision changed his life, now has Rs 11400 crore net worth, is India's...

World's most powerful passport list released, India is at...

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, not UPSC topper Tina Dabi, check her Class 12 marksheet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE