Men gang-rape 2 hotel workers in Rajasthan, plan to murder businessman

In a shocking incident, two men raped employees of a three-star hotel at gunpoint. Reportedly, the accused entered the hotel on Friday carrying guns and asked the manager to arrange for sex workers.

Afterward, the accused forcefully entered the rooms of female employees of the hotel and raped two women at gunpoint.

In the meantime, the hotel manager rushed to the police station and informed about the incident. The police went to the hotel immediately and rescued the two victims after they raided the hotel.

The police also managed to arrest the five people involved in the gangrape. They also recovered pistols and cartridges from the accused.

Furthermore, the accused revealed after an interrogation that they also demanded a ransom from a businessman and were planning to murder him if he failed to pay the money to them.