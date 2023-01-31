Meet Pushparani, 45-year-old Tamil Nadu Sub-inspector who is inspiring locals to maintain good health

Photo: IANS

Pushparani from Tamil Nadu is doing a fantastic job of her mission and inspiring many as she pedals 6 km each day to perform her duty. Pushparani is a Sub Inspector with the Tamil Nadu Police Department assigned to the Flower Bazar Police Station. However, the 45-year-old officer's determination to use cycling as a mode of transportation despite the busy world she lives in, is what sets her apart.

Woman cop revealed that she was inspired by her father "My father rode his bicycle to work every day when he was a police officer. He was the one who taught me how to pedal safely, and ever since, I have resolved to bike both to and from my station ".

She commutes by bicycle from her home to the police station and back every day for at least 6 km. She commutes by bicycle to the office of the City Police commissioner in between trips, and she has since gained popularity for inspiring others.

A flower vendor in Sowcarpet named Subbalakshmi taking inspiration from Pushparani has started riding bicycles from her house to the flower market. " Both money and health are saved by doing this. I had stopped doing it despite knowing how to bike since I was in school. I wondered why not me after seeing Pushaparani Madam cycle to the police station while wearing a uniform. I now commute 5 km on a bicycle from my house to the market," she added.

READ | 'BBC waging information war': Russia backs PM Modi over documentary

Who is Pushparani?

Pushparani started out as a grade II constable with the Tamil Nadu Special police before moving on to the Armed reserve police. She started cycling since then, and this is her seventh cycle that she has now. Moreover, Shankar Jiwal, the commissioner of the Chennai City police, gave her the current cycle.

She said, "Cycling is a passion for me. I don't force anyone to use a bicycle, but I also don't let anyone discourage me from doing so." The interest that Pushparani's cycling to and from the police station while wearing a uniform has sparked among women in society has been acknowledged by the Tamil Nadu police.

(With inputs from IANS)