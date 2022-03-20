Meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s children Seerat and Dilshan, who reunited with their father after 7 years

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann recently took the oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, after his party won in the state assembly elections 2022 with the lion’s share of seats, making history as the second AAP CM in the country.

Just at the beginning of his term, Mann is visibly taking big calls in Punjab, from launching an anti-corruption helpline in the state to announcing over 25,000 government jobs, out of which 10,000 jobs will be included in the Punjab Police.

Though the state of Punjab has expressed its approval for the AAP leader, the son, and daughter of Bhagwant Mann have also said that they are happy with their father being the chief minister after the landslide victory in the assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Bhagwant Mann’s children Seerat Kaur Mann and Dilshan Mann opened up about their father’s feat in Punjab, and how they expect him to bring development and harmony back to the state.

Seerat and Dilshan have been living in the United States for a long time with their mother but decided to fly to Punjab on the special occasion of Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in ceremony. The children were reportedly meeting their father after seven long years.

While in conversation with Zee, both the children expressed happiness over their father becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. Mann’s daughter Seerat said, “My father will work on the unemployment issue in Punjab. I have high hopes for him and know that he will keep all his promises.”

Bhagwant Mann has always emphasizes that the youth of Punjab should get better opportunities inside the state, rather than travelling out of the country for their studies. While addressing this, Seerat said that though her studies are continuing in the US, she will come to Punjab soon after and maintain contact with her father.

Dilshan Mann, who is the son of the Punjab CM, also expressed faith in his father and said that things will change for the better in the state now. Dilshan said that he has high hopes for his father and knows that he will cater to the people of Punjab.