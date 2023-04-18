Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Meet MTB Nagaraj, Karnataka MLC who declared Rs 1609 crore assets, wealth increased by Rs 390 crore in 3 years

MTB Nagaraj: In 2020, when he had filed the nomination for the Vidhan Parishad elections, he declared assets worth Rs 1220 crore in his and wife's name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Meet MTB Nagaraj, Karnataka MLC who declared Rs 1609 crore assets, wealth increased by Rs 390 crore in 3 years
Who is MTB Nagaraj, one of Karnataka's richest candidates? He is a minister in the BJP government in the state. (File)

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10. Candidates from different political parties have been filing nominations along with an affidavit of their net worth. Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister MTB Nagaraj's affidavit has gone viral because of the massive wealth he declared. On Monday, he filed his candidature from Bengaluru's Hoskote Assembly constituency. He declared assets worth Rs 1609 crore.

Nagaraj said he is a farmer and a businessman. His wife, M Shantakumari, is a home-maker. He has movable assets worth Rs 536 crore. His immovable assets are worth Rs 1073 crore.

In 2020, when he had filed the nomination for the Vidhan Parishad elections, he declared assets worth Rs 1220 crore in his and wife's name. This means in the last two years, his net worth increased by around Rs 390 crore. He has declared that he has a liability of Rs 98 crore.

Who is MTB Nagaraj?

M Nagaraj is an MLC. He is 72 years old. He has studied till Class 9. He has declared that the source of his income is agriculture, paternal properties and business.

M Nagaraj had won the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018, from the Hoskote seat. However, he quit the Congress the next year. He is one of the 17 MLAs responsible for the collapse of Congress-JDS government in 2019.

In bypolls, he lost to independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda. The winner later joined the Congress. The two politicians are contesting against each other this time.

Nagaraj's election affidavits say he has Rs 64,89,302 cash, his wife has Rs 34,29,445 cash. They have Rs 20,12,31,011 in savings account, Rs 33,08,01,765 in fixed deposits. His wife has Rs 6,16,47,987 and fixed deposits of Rs 1,99,5000.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.