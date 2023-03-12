Meet IPS Prashant Kumar, real-life 'Singham' who conducted over 300 encounters, eliminated notorious criminals from UP | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

After clearing India's most difficult test, UPSC, top administrative positions are provided. The civil service examination draws millions of candidates each year. People who are successful serve as an example for others. Here is the tale of one such candidate who, in addition to passing the test, became one of the top officials in his profession.

IPS Prashant Kumar, also referred to as "Singham" in real life, is a top-level police officer. IPS Kumar has conducted more than 300 encounters, according to media sources.

Who is IPS Prashant Kumar?

Prashant Kumar, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch, was born in Siwan, Bihar. Prashant Kumar completed his MBA, MSc, and MPhil degrees before to joining the IPS. Prashant Kumar received the Tamil Nadu cadre after he was chosen for the IPS. But, he was moved to the UP cadre in 1994 after being married to IAS Dimple Verma, who was from that cadre.

IPS is presently serving as the UP Police's ADG for Law and Order. Prashant Kumar, ADG L&O IPS, is the person who all state police commissioners report to.

Honors received by IPS Prashant Kumar

IPS Prashant Kuma has received the Police Medal three times for his bravery. In 2020 and 2021, he was given the Gallantry Award. The Police Medal for Valor was also awarded to Prashant Kumar by the President. The UP government selected Prashant Kumar as ADG in order to suppress the criminals in western Uttar Pradesh.

Unafraid criminals were publicly brandishing firearms and committing terrible crimes. The notorious Sanjeev Jeeva, Kagga Gang, Mukim Kala, Sushil Moonchu, Anil Dujana, Vicky Tyagi, Sundar Bhati, and Sabir were all active at the period. Yogi Adityanath, the state's chief, then deployed Prashant Kumar to Meerut to take out the culprits one by one.

