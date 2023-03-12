From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media

Here are some of the most popular IAS and IPS power couples on social media.
In India, there are a large number of IAS officers who are actively contributing to improvement through good leadership. They have been able to develop a sizable fan base on social media as a result of the fact that many of them have motivational success stories. Here are some of the most popular IAS and IPS power couples on social media.
1. IAS Tina Dabi – IAS Pradeep Gawande
In an opulent Jaipur hotel, UPSC 2015 batch topper Tina Dabi and IAS Pradeep Gawande tied knot. After divorce from first marriage with IAS Athar Khan, Tina Dabi was going through hardship.
She first met Dr. Gawande in Rajasthan's health department during the second Coronavirus outbreak. They got to know each other much better and grew closer. In 2022, the couple's families and a few guests joined them for a low-key wedding.
2. IAS Smita Sabharwal – IPS Akun Sabharwal
According to reports, the police couple fell in love and married in 2004. Smita and Akun currently have two kids. Their daughter is named Bhuvis Sabharwal, and their son is named Nanak Sabharwal.
Due to the defence history, both families were acquainted. Smita is the daughter of a retired Army colonel, and Akun Sabarwal is an Air Force family member.
3. IAS Srushti Deshmukh – IAS Nagarjun Gowda
Srushti Deshmukh, an IAS officer from the same batch as Nagarjun B Gowda, was married in April 2022 after earning the fifth-highest All-India Rank in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Test.
The two met while undergoing training in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).
4. IAS Jasmeet Singh Sandhu – IAS Artika Shukla.
Jasmeet, who earned the third rank in the 2015 UPSC, is from Delhi, whereas Artika, an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, is from Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh. They supposedly met and fell in love while in training, and they eventually got married in 2017.
5. IPS Navjot Simi – IAS Tushar Singla
In the Bihar Cadre, IPS Navjot Simi is assigned as DSP to Patna. In her second attempt, she was successful in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in the year 2018. Talking about her husband, IAS Tushar Singla, he is an officer in the IAS from the 2015 class who is presently assigned to the Bengal cadre.
(Pic credit: Instagram)