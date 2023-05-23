Meet Guy Sebastian, Indian origin Australian singer who met PM Modi, talked about UP connection, Nattu Nattu

Guy Sebastian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Australia, on Tuesday, met singer Guy Sebastian, who was the winner of the first Australian Idol in 2003, and called the latter "remarkable".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has unparalleled passion towards music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today."

He also attached a photo of the two, shaking hands.

"It is an incredible honour to meet his excellency... He was so warm and kind and listened to everything with such respect,” said Sebastian while talking to the reporters.

"We talked about my mother, who is from Kanpur, he said we have something in common" he added.

"He was so warm and kind, and he listened to everything with such respect. We talked about music, and he showed me a song that has gone viral called 'Naatu Naatu'. So, it's something that I am going to go and learn," said Sebastian.

The 41-year-old musician was also a judge on Australia`s `The X Factor` from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2015 to 2016, and coach on `The Voice Australia` since 2019. He won the first Australian Idol in 2003.

He represented Australia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in fifth place.

Guy Sebastian was born in Klang, Malaysia, to a mother of Portuguese and Irish/Scots ancestry who was born and reared in India, and a father who is Malaysian-born and of Sri Lankan and Portuguese lineage. As a young child, he relocated to Adelaide, South Australia.

Sebastian has published five studio albums, and his singles have received eight platinum and two gold certifications overall and ten platinum and one gold certification for albums. Sebastian has worked with many excellent musicians and artists on his five albums, including John Mayer, Steve Cropper, Robin Thicke, David Ryan Harris, Brian McKnight, and most recently, Jordin Sparks for a duet.

As part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday night as a guest of the Australian government. Modi is slated to hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and also address the country`s eight lakh-plus strong, dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora.

