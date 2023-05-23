From Masterchef to cricket: PM Modi talks of ‘unbreakable bond’ between Australia and India

PM Modi with Australia PM Anthony Albanese (Photo - PTI)

In the midst of the thunderous applause by a crowd of over 2 lakh people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sydney was deemed a success after he was greeted by the Indian diaspora. PM Modi further addressed a massive crowd in Australia’s Sydney in one of the biggest sporting arenas in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfill the long-pending demand by the diaspora. Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed Qudos Bank Arena, and the event was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi talked about several sectors where India and Australia share a strong bond, mentioning the famous TV show Masterchef, as well as the mutual love for cricket in both countries.

While addressing the crowd, PM Modi said in Sydney, “Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges. There was a time when 3Cs were used to define relations between India and Australia, these three were Commonwealth, Cricket, and Curry.”

"After that, it was 3Ds.. Democracy, Diaspora, and Dosti! Then it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy, and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E..." PM Modi said.

Further, Australia PM Anthony Albanese also talked about the overwhelming welcome received by PM Modi in Sydney, comparing the Indian Prime Minister with “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen.

He had said, “The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is The Boss.”

Australian PM Albanese said, “We want to see more connections. More Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other's countries, and bringing those experiences home.”

(With inputs from agencies)