Meet DK Shivakumar, Karnataka candidate with Rs 1,400 crore net worth; property, gold details revealed

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), submitted his candidature on Monday for the Kanakpura constituency as the state prepares for the assembly elections on May 10 and the vote-counting on May 13.

The leader has extensively disclosed all of his wealth, making his net worth around Rs 1,400 crore. The Congress leader's net worth, both movable and immovable, is estimated to be worth Rs 1,214 crore in total, while those of his wife Usha Shivakumar total Rs 153.3 crore, and the united family's property is worth Rs 61 crore.

Shivakumar further revealed that he owes a total of Rs 226 crore. DK Sivakumar demonstrated how his family's income is derived from farming, rental revenue, and stock in various enterprises and corporations. The leader's assets, which include gold, a watch, property, and more, are described in detail below:

DK Shivakumar is the owner of Rs 244.93 crore, while his wife and son, Aakash, are the owners of Rs 20.3 crore and Rs 12.99 crore, respectively. DK Shivakumar has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,214 crore. His wife is the registered owner of property worth Rs. 133 crore. The estimated value of the family's wealth as a whole is Rs. 1,414 crore. Under Shivakumar's son, a total of Rs 66 crore in assets is disclosed.

READ | Revealed: Salary of pilots, cabin crews of Air India, check how much will they earn from April 1?

Expensive properties

DK Shivakumar also owns moveable property of Rs 970 crore, of which Rs 113.38 crore is in the name of his wife and Rs 54.33 is in the name of his son. The Kanakpura Congress contender also displayed a loan in his name totaling Rs 226 crore and another loan in his wife's name totaling Rs 34 crore.

Extravagant watch collection

Additionally, the leader mentioned his Hublot and Rolex watches, which are valued at Rs. 23 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh

DK Shivakumar gold and other priced possessions

2.184 kg of gold, 12.6 kg of silver, 1.066 kg of gold jewellery, 324 gm of diamond, 24 gramme of rubies, 195 gm of diamond, and 87 gm of ruby are among DK Shivakumar's possessions. Additionally, he said that his wife is the owner of 2,600 kilogrammes of gold and 20 kg of silver.

READ | Meet Anurang Jain, billionaire nephew of famous business tycoon, owns Rs 100 crore home near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

The family owns 10 kilogrammes of silver and 1 kg of gold. His daughter owns 1 kilogramme of gold, whereas his son has 675 grammes. The family owns 10kg and 1kg, respectively, of unshared gold and silver.

DK Shivakumar salary

The Congressman displayed his annual income as being Rs. 14.24 crore, while his wife's is reportedly Rs. 1.9 crore. In the meantime, the Karnataka High Court on Monday postponed ruling on a petition made by DK Shivakumar in connection with a case alleging that he has disproportionate assets.

On October 3, 2020, a police report (FIR) was filed against the leader, alleging that between 2013 and 2018, the value of his assets and possessions had increased significantly.