Meet Anurang Jain, billionaire nephew of famous business tycoon, owns Rs 100 crore home near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet Anurang Jain, billionaire nephew of famous business tycoon, owns Rs 100 crore home

Anurang Jain, managing director of auto component maker Endurance Technologies, is the nephew of late motorcycle tycoon Rahul Bajaj. The billionaire businessman started Endurance Technologies in 1985 to supply aluminum castings to Bajaj Auto.

Anurang Jain’s net worth is USD 1.3 billion and he owns a majority stake in Endurance. Anurang Jain’s company supplies parts for two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India. Endurance also supplies car parts in Europe. Endurance Technologies has 18 factories in India and the company has a total of 9 factories in Europe.

Anurang Jain prefers to remain away from limelight but he grabbed headlines in 2020 after buying two apartments for Rs 100 crore in a Mumbai luxury high-rise, close to Mukesh Ambani's official residence Antilia, which is the most expensive property in India.

Anurang Jain bought two flats measuring 6,371 sq ft at Mumbai’s posh Carmichael Road for a whopping 100 crore. According to reports, Anurang Jain paid Rs 1,56,961 per sq ft for the posh apartments The ready reckoner rates of the two apartments came to Rs 46.43 crore but Anurang Jain paid Rs 100 crore for the two flats.

Anurang Jain's twin brother Tarang runs his own auto components firm called Varroc Engineering. Anurang Jain’s father Naresh Chandra was chairman of both the companies before retiring in 2020.