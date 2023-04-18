Revealed: Salary of pilots, cabin crews of Air India, check how much will they earn from April 1?

File photo

Tata Group-backed airline has redesigned the salary structure for its pilots and cabin crews starting from April 1, 2023. As per the redesigned salary structure, the minimum salary for an Air India pilot will be ₹50,000 per month and the maximum could go to ₹8.5 lakh. For a cabin crew, the minimum salary will be ₹25,000 per month and the maximum would be ₹78,000 per month depending on seniority and other things.

Check out Air India's new salary structure:

Salary of pilots:

A trainee (junior first officer under training) pilot will get ₹50,000 per month. While Junior First Officers after Line Release up to 1 year will get ₹2.35 lakh per month. The first officer will be paid ₹3.45 lakh per month, while Captain (SFO) will earn ₹4.75 lakh per month.

A commander which is a pilot internally upgraded captain/SFO will earn ₹7.50 lakh per month. Senior commander with more than 4 years of P1 rating will be paid ₹8.50 lakh per month.

A junior pilot will be paid from ₹1,500 o ₹1,950 allowances for flying hours between 0 hours to 90+ hours.

Air India is also offering a wide body allowance of ₹75,000 per month to commanders and senior commanders, while other categories of pilots will be paid ₹25,000 per month. There is a domestic layover allowance of ₹2,200 per night to commanders and senior commanders.

Cabin Crews:

A trainee cabin crew will get ₹25,000 per month (stipend for fresher crew) and ₹30,000 per month (stipend for experienced crew) respectively. The cabin crew will get ₹53,000 per month, the senior cabin will be paid ₹64,000 per month, and the executive cabin will get ₹78,000 per month.

For flying hours between zero to 90+ hours, cabin crews will be paid flying allowances from ₹375 to ₹750. Senior cabin will earn ₹475 to ₹950, and employees on executive will earn allowances from ₹525 to ₹1,050.

But for permanent cabin crews, the general allowance has been fixed at ₹300 for 0-60 hours of flying and ₹375 for 65-70 hours. Senior employees will get ₹400 to ₹650 on flying from 0-65 hours, and ₹525 to ₹700 on 65-70 hours.