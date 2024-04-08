Meet businessman, who's branded as 'RAW agent' by Pakistan, accused of killings of high-profiles in...

Ashok Kumar Anand, an Indian living in Dubai, is one of the accused, and he has described the accusations made by Pakistan, which labelled him and other Indians as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents and accused them of carrying out targeted killings in the nation, as "lies and regrettable." Pakistan had claimed that Anand had a connection to the Indian agency, but Anand described himself as a simple businessman. In addition, he said that he is receiving death threats as a result of Pakistan's allegations that he was involved in the murders, according to India Today.

Talking about this case, Anand said "I had no idea about this. I was at my office in Dubai when I got calls from friends and relatives in India that my name was appearing on TV. I told them I had no clue what was going on and there was no truth to the claims whatsoever," as reported by India Today.

As a rising businessman, Ashok Kumar Anand is currently based in Dubai. His claim to be innocent and unrelated to any killings was backed by his denial of any affiliation with the Indian intelligence agency. As his details have been made public, he has been receiving threatening calls, he added, and he has acknowledged that the Pakistani media has been using his passport and photo in the case.

Rejecting Pakistan's claims, India described them as "false propaganda" meant to malign the country. While condemning Pakistan's actions and asserting that such unfounded accusations only serve to heighten tensions between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's commitment to peace.