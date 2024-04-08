Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's richest woman in 2024 who owns company worth Rs 22300 crore, her massive net worth is…

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Eid 2024: Crescent moon to be seen today in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar? Know Eid date in India

Average salary of CEO In India rose by 40% compared to pre-COVID-19, it is...

Meet businessman, who's branded as 'RAW agent' by Pakistan, accused of killings of high-profiles in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world's richest woman in 2024 who owns company worth Rs 22300 crore, her massive net worth is…

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Eid 2024: Crescent moon to be seen today in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar? Know Eid date in India

Healthy substitutes for butter 

Most expensive overs in IPL history

Meet lesser-known women of Mukesh Ambani's family

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce two years after separation: Report

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers introduce second lead Abhinav Singh as YouTuber Game Paapi, watch BTS video

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

HomeIndia

India

Meet businessman, who's branded as 'RAW agent' by Pakistan, accused of killings of high-profiles in...

Earlier in the year, tensions between Pakistan and India increased when Islamabad claimed that RAW had killed two prominent Pakistani figures. Furthermore, a few Indians who claimed to be involved in the case were named.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ashok Kumar Anand, an Indian living in Dubai, is one of the accused, and he has described the accusations made by Pakistan, which labelled him and other Indians as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents and accused them of carrying out targeted killings in the nation, as "lies and regrettable." Pakistan had claimed that Anand had a connection to the Indian agency, but Anand described himself as a simple businessman. In addition, he said that he is receiving death threats as a result of Pakistan's allegations that he was involved in the murders, according to India Today.

Earlier in the year, tensions between Pakistan and India increased when Islamabad claimed that RAW had killed two prominent Pakistani figures. Furthermore, a few Indians who claimed to be involved in the case were named. Talking about this case, Anand said "I had no idea about this. I was at my office in Dubai when I got calls from friends and relatives in India that my name was appearing on TV. I told them I had no clue what was going on and there was no truth to the claims whatsoever," as reported by India Today.

As a rising businessman, Ashok Kumar Anand is currently based in Dubai. His claim to be innocent and unrelated to any killings was backed by his denial of any affiliation with the Indian intelligence agency. As his details have been made public, he has been receiving threatening calls, he added, and he has acknowledged that the Pakistani media has been using his passport and photo in the case. 

Rejecting Pakistan's claims, India described them as "false propaganda" meant to malign the country. While condemning Pakistan's actions and asserting that such unfounded accusations only serve to heighten tensions between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's commitment to peace.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Health Day 2024: Everyday mistakes that are putting your heart at risk

IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's fifer, Marcus Stoinis' fifty power Lucknow Super Giants to 33-run win over GT

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Total Solar Eclipse: When, where and how to watch, visibility in India; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement